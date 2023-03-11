ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of ASML worth $319,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $986,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $601.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.91. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

