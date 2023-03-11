Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Associated British Foods in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Associated British Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,900 ($22.85) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Associated British Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASBFY opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.2962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

