Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atico Mining Price Performance

Shares of ATCMF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.42.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

