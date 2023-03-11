Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,450.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $482,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.7% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.