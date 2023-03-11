Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 140,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.20.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 150 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.51.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

