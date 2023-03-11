Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in February

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atos Stock Down 1.9 %

Atos stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.06. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915. Atos has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

About Atos

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

