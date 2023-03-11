Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,751 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.02 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

