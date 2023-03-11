AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 445,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 402,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $336.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.32. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

