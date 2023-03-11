AvocadoCoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $1.01 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $837.18 or 0.04143960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

