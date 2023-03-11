Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Cut by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 4.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Axon Enterprise worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $9,056,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $626,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 272,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,049,285.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,891 shares of company stock valued at $65,526,959. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ AXON traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.00. 598,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

