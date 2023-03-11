Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Trading Down 6.7%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.55 and last traded at $42.62. 112,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 282,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.