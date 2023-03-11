B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Up 54.6% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYMGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Trading Down 3.3 %

RILYM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. 49,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,476. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

