Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $50.61 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00012915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,048,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

