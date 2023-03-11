Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 13th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BADFF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

OTCMKTS BADFF remained flat at $22.53 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

