Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.74

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.74 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 81801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

