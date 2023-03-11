Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Down 4.5%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 446,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 921,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

