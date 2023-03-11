Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Up 65.1% in February

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank OZK Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:OZKAP traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 107,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,961. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

