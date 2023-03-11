Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. Purchases 361 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 361 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $10,017.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $994,393.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

BWFG opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.70. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 47,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

