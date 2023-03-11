Barclays Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $28.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SQSP opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $30.69.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,189.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Squarespace by 7.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Squarespace by 212.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

