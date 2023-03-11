Barclays Cuts AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target to $1.25

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
APPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AppHarvest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
AppHarvest Price Performance
Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
