Barclays Cuts AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target to $1.25

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of AppHarvest from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest Price Performance

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppHarvest

AppHarvest Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AppHarvest by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.