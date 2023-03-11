Barclays Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

