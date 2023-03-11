Barclays Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Barclays cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.64) to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.33.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.