Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.91 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

