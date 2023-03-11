Beazley’s (BEZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 835 ($10.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEZ. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.52) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.46) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.06) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Performance

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 581.50 ($6.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,643.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 659.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 633.55. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 385.40 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85).

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s payout ratio is 11,818.18%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99). In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($596,536.80). 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.