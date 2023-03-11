Beldex Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $159.95 million and $2.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.49 or 0.07179072 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00026631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00023043 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

