Beta Finance Reaches Market Cap of $50.47 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and $2.44 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

