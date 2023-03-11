BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS.
BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 15.9 %
Shares of BTAI stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.
Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics
In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
