BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.62. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $578,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

