Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 12.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $29.96 million and approximately $243,592.65 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064983 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00185544 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00090389 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00054232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004728 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

