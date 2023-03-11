Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $237.11 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $237.11 million and $5.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $13.54 or 0.00067149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00153230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00043901 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

