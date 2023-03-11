BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.77-$3.77 EPS.

BJ stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

