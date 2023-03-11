BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $208,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BLK opened at $635.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $723.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $682.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

