BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BITGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 273.0% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,104. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

