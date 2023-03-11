BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 273.0% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,104. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

