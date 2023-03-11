BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 273.0% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 95,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,104. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
