Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.11. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mcclintock acquired 1,684,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,273.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158,400 shares in the company, valued at C$92,376. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

