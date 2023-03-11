Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.10

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.10 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 209 ($2.51). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 207.01 ($2.49), with a volume of 134,858 shares trading hands.

Boeing Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.39.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

