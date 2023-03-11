Boit C F David Acquires New Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,721,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,682 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $64,458,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,640,000 after buying an additional 2,667,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after buying an additional 2,089,309 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

NYSE PAGS opened at $8.27 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

