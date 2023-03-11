Boston Pizza Royalties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties
