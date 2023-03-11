Boston Pizza Royalties to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BPF)

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$23.48.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

