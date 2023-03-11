Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Lowered to $8.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 2.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.