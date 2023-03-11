BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $29.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

