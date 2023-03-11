Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Sold by Maso Capital Partners Ltd

Maso Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,339 shares during the period. Bridgetown makes up about 1.0% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.35% of Bridgetown worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 1,587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Friday. 32,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.