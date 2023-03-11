Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $614.83. 2,609,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,506. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.