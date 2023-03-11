Brokerages Set AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price at $99.43

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in AECOM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

