Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $9.56

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.