Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) PT at $64.75

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

