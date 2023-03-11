Brokerages Set Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Target Price at $100.50

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €101.00 ($107.45) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($98.94) to €105.00 ($111.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

SDXAY opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th were given a $0.4017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

