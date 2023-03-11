Brokers Set Expectations for Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 4.6 %
GMRE stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $603.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.