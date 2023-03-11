Brokers Set Expectations for Global Medical REIT Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

GMRE stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $603.53 million, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

