Brokers Set Expectations for Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 7.4 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $180,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Articles

