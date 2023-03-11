Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

