Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in February

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 447.5 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $82.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Brunello Cucinelli has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
