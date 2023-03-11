Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) Shares Down 2.9%

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 139,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 405,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

