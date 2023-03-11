Bryan T.R. Rowland Sells 81,729 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 81,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,349,345.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,570.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VERX stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Get Vertex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.